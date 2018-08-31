Cheltenham Town: Robins sign Villa striker Kelsey Mooney and Brentford defender Tom Field

From the section

Tom Field (right) has played twice for Brentford this season, both appearances coming in the Carabao Cup

League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed Aston Villa forward Kelsey Mooney and Brentford defender Tom Field on loan until January.

Mooney, 19, is the son of former Watford striker Tommy Mooney who now coaches at Villa Park.

"He is an impressive player with very good movement and a good runner," said Robins caretaker boss Russell Milton.

Left-back Field, 21, has played 20 games for Brentford and spent the first half of 2017-18 on loan at Bradford.

