SPFL agree international rights deal with Infront after termination of MP and Silva deal

Fans in 167 overseas countries watched SPFL matches last season

The Scottish Professional Football League has agreed a new international media rights agreement with Infront.

The move follows a broadcast deal with MP and Silva being terminated five years into its 10-year term.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster said "a number of different companies" were keen to represent the SPFL overseas.

"We will be working with Infront over the coming weeks to agree deals in those territories where SPFL football is not currently shown," he added.

The SPFL had said MP and Silva "defaulted on a number of payments".

Senior vice president football of Swiss-based Infront, Stephan Herth, said he wanted his company to take the SPFL "to a new level on the international stage".