Jake Jervis: AFC Wimbledon sign Luton Town forward on season-long loan

Jake Jervis' last goal came for Plymouth against Oldham in December

AFC Wimbledon have signed forward Jake Jervis on a season-long loan deal from League One rivals Luton Town.

The 26-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in January for an undisclosed fee but has started just two league games and failed to score in 13 appearances.

Jervis previously spent two-and-a-half seasons at Plymouth Argyle, scoring 31 goals in 127 games.

He played for the Pilgrims against Wimbledon in the 2016 League Two play-off final- a game won 2-0 by the Dons.

"Jake has got good pedigree and his goals record from games started is one in three, even though he has spent time playing on the right," AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told the club website.

Wimbledon become Jervis' 13th club in three countries, having also played in Scotland and Turkey.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.