Carlisle United: Cumbrians sign ex-Spurs keeper Luke O'Reilly and Fleetwood's Jack Sowerby

Jack Sowerby (right) has scored seven goals in 52 appearances for Fleetwood

Carlisle have signed former Tottenham keeper Luke O'Reilly and Fleetwood midfielder Jack Sowerby.

O'Reilly, 22, has signed a six-month deal with the League Two side after being released by Tottenham.

His signing follows a serious leg injury suffered by the Cumbrians' first-choice keeper Joe Fryer in Saturday's 1-0 home win over Crewe.

Sowerby, 23, arrives on loan until January from Fleetwood, having made 52 appearances for the League One club.

John Sheridan's Carlisle are fourth in League Two after picking up 10 points from their first five games this season.

The arrivals of O'Reilly and Sowerby bring the number of Sheridan's signings to 10 since he took over in June.

