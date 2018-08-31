Rob Milsom and Keston Davies: Notts County re-sign Crawley midfielder and loan Swansea defender

Rob Milsom made 81 appearances for Notts County in his first spell at Meadow Lane - and was the Magpies' player of the season for 2016-17

Rob Milsom has returned to Notts County from League Two rivals Crawley, just three months after leaving the Magpies.

Milsom, 31, follows new County boss Harry Kewell to Meadow Lane after the Australian's appointment on Friday.

He signed a short-term deal at Crawley but has made a swift return to County, initially on loan until January, when the deal will become permanent.

Meanwhile, Swansea defender Keston Davies, 21, has joined the club on a season-long loan deal.

Davies has yet to feature for the Swans, but he made five appearances on loan at Yeovil last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.