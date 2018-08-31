Sheffield United sign Conor Washington after QPR departure

Conor Washington's last start for QPR came in their 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday

Northern Ireland striker Conor Washington has joined Sheffield United after his contract with QPR was terminated by mutual consent.

The 26-year-old scored 14 goals in 98 games for Rangers, but his deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

QPR paid an undisclosed fee for Washington when they signed him from Peterborough in January 2016.

"Conor ticks a lot of boxes in what we are looking for at the top of the pitch," said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

