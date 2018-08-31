Cameron Pring: Newport County sign Bristol City defender on loan

Newport County fans have donated money to pay the wages of Cameron Pring (R) while he is on loan

Bristol City defender Cameron Pring has joined Newport County on loan until January.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to Wales, having spent time on loan at Merthyr Town last season before stints at Aldershot Town and Hereford.

Pring's arrival has been funded by donations from fans.

"They've done us a favour on the wages where a set of fans have paid the wages of the contribution of what we're paying," Newport boss Mike Flynn said.

"When there's a couple of fans who are dipping into their own pockets to pay the wages... to enable us to get someone in it's fantastic and I can't thank them enough.

"But it just goes to show the realities of where we're at as a football club."

Pring could make his debut for the Exiles in Saturday's League Two trip to Port Vale, subject to the required paperwork being cleared in time.

"He can play left midfield, left wing-back or left-back; I've watched him a few times and he's got good pedigree," Flynn added.

"It just goes to show the relationship we have with Bristol City is really good."

Pring joins fellow Bristol City loanees Tyreeq Bakinson and Antoine Semenyo at Rodney Parade.