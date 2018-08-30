BBC Sport - 'You support Motherwell? Congrats!' - Actor Will Smith sends message to young Scottish fan
'You support Motherwell? Congrats!' - Will Smith's message to young fan
- From the section Scottish
Actor Will Smith sends a video message to a young supporter of Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.
Smith was doing some PR work alongside the fan's father, who informed him of his son's love of the Steelmen, prompting the world-famous actor to film a short video.
