Celtic: Filip Benkovic loan deal from Leicester close - Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers is eager to keep Moussa Dembele, while signing Filip Benkovic and Youssouf Mulumbu

Celtic are close to completing a loan deal for Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Celtic boss is also hopeful of finalising the addition of former Kilmarnock and West Brom midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, who was set to have a medical on Thursday.

And Rodgers hopes to retain Moussa Dembele after Celtic rejected a "significant" bid for the striker.

"We don't want Moussa to go and I can't see it happening," he said.

"There's not a huge list of players that can come in and offer the qualities Moussa gives us."

Dembele, 22, has been the subject of transfer interest from Lyon and did not play as Celtic booked their place in the Europa League group stage with a 3-0 defeat of Suduva.

Free agent Mulumbu, 31, was in attendance at Celtic Park.

"We were always on the lookout for a really aggressive number eight to play midfield," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"Youssouf was exceptional last year. He was very keen to come and play at a huge club and fits the profile and has the experience of being up here. All being well, it'll be a really good move for us."

Benkovic, 21, joined the Premier League side from Dinamo Zagreb earlier this month for a reported £13m.

He could now be on his way north as Celtic bid to bolster their options in the centre of defence.

"He's a highly-rated young centre-half, big presence in both boxes, can play, and we'll see if we can complete that," Rodgers said.