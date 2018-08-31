We've got more quality than people think - Scotland striker Cuthbert

Erin Cuthbert was player of the match in Scotland's win over Switzerland

Striker Erin Cuthbert says the "sky is the limit" for Scotland after their Women's World Cup qualifying victory over Switzerland.

The 2-1 win was not quite enough to usurp the Swiss as Group 2 leaders, but the Scots join them on 18 points at the summit with one set of qualifiers remaining.

Cuthbert, 20, scored the first Scottish goal and was named player of the match.

"We've got a lot more quality than people might think," she said.

"We've got that other side - we can be aggressive, get up against teams and I don't think they like it when we show a bit of Scots mentality against them."

The forward was a constant menace to the Swiss defence and repeatedly drew fouls from her marker, Rahel Kiwic, who stands eight inches taller.

Scotland needed a two-goal victory to unseat their opponents at the top of the group but can still qualify should they better Switzerland's result in Poland when they play Albania away on Tuesday.

Seven group winners progress while the top four runners-up enter the play-offs, from which one team qualifies.

"It's mixed emotions," Cuthbert told BBC Scotland. "I can't fault the girls, we played out of our skin and played like we were Scottish.

"I can't be too down about the performance because we've played excellently and results will take care of themselves. They've got to go away to Poland and we'll see what happens."

'We threw everything at it' - reaction

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr says her side "beat a really, really good team", with Switzerland having inflicted one of only two defeats during her 12 matches in charge.

"We had a first-class performance tonight and there's still a bit to go here because Switzerland have got to beat Poland away from home after this tough game," she said.

"We tried everything towards the end of the game. We threw everything at it. I don't think they could have given any more.

"Every single player performed well. Erin was outstanding again. For a small player, she copes with the physical side of the game. She got fouled from the start to the end."

'Cuthbert was near perfect' - analysis

Former Scotland striker and Scotland assistant manager James McFadden

I thought Erin Cuthbert was excellent. She caught the eye straight away and she doesn't mind roughing it up. I could tell she was going to enjoy that - throwing her little body about. It was non-stop from her and it was near perfect.

She looks like a great team-mate. She wants to put the work in, she'll hold the ball up, run the channels, tackle the defenders and make it difficult for them.

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson

Erin's small but she's very powerful and her link-up play, and the way she manipulated her body and dealt with Kiwic's physical presence, was impressive.