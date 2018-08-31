BBC Sport - Neil Etheridge: Cardiff's penalty hero goalkeeper on his rocky road to the top
Cardiff keeper Etheridge's rocky road to top
- From the section Cardiff
Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reveals how his life has been changed by his Premier League penalty heroics.
Etheridge has saved two penalties in his first three games in the top flight.
The Philippines international nearly left the United Kingdom four years ago after sleeping on a friend's sofa whilst struggling to find a club.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired