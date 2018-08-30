Sandro Ramirez: Everton striker joins Real Sociedad on season-long loan

Sandro Ramirez
Sandro spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined Spanish side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joined the Toffees from Malaga for £5.2m in July 2017, after his buy-out clause was met.

He scored just one goal in 15 appearances before joining Sevilla in January on loan.

The former Barcelona player started for Everton as they beat Rotherham 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, assisting Gylfi Sigurdsson's opener.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired