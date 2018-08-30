BBC Sport - Wales v England: It's winner takes all in the 2019 Women's World Cup qualifier
Wales v England: It's winner takes all
- From the section Women's Football
Wales are on the brink of qualifying for their first Women's World Cup, but England stand in their way and Phil Neville's side know a win of their own will secure their place at France 2019.
Friday's game is live on BBC Two, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC Radio Wales with kick-off at 19:45 BST.
Available to UK users only.
