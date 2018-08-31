Women's World Cup Qualifying
R. of Ireland Wom4N Ireland Wom0

Women's World Cup Qualifier: Republic of Ireland Women 4-0 Northern Ireland Women

Leanne Kiernan
Leanne Kiernan opened the scoring in the third minute

Northern Ireland Women were outclassed by the Republic of Ireland in a one-sided World Cup Qualifier in Tallaght.

Strike duo Leanne Kiernan and Katie McCabe each netted twice in a clinical attacking display from the hosts.

Qualification for next year's tournament in France was out of reach for both sides before kick-off, with the Netherlands and Norway battling it out at the top of Group C.

Northern Ireland host Slovakia in their final game on Tuesday.

West Ham's Kiernan was a bright spark throughout as the 19-year-old lived up to her billing as an exciting young prospect.

The forward opened the scoring inside three minutes with a clever lofted finished over the onrushing Jackie Burns.

Despite looking defensively suspect the visitors did pose a threat going forward, with captain Marissa Callaghan firing over at the back post as Alfie Wylie's side went in search of an equaliser.

At the other end Burns was kept busy throughout and the keeper did brilliantly to keep out Tyler Toland's long-range effort but was powerless to stop McCabe rifling the rebound into the top corner.

Kerry Montgomery was lucky not to receive her marching orders following a dangerously high challenge on Toland as Northern Ireland continued to struggle.

Kiernan and McCabe, both of whom ply their trade in the Women's Super League, were finding space at will as they tormented the visiting defence.

Kiernan's cool finish on 27 minutes put the result beyond doubt before McCabe added a fourth form the penalty spot following Burns' foul on Harriet Scott.

Although out of contention for qualifying, the Republic have enjoyed a reasonable campaign, finishing third in the group on 13 points.

A win for Northern Ireland against bottom-placed Slovakia would double their points tally.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland Wom

  • 1Budden
  • 2Payne
  • 7Caldwell
  • 4Quinn
  • 3Scott
  • 12TolandSubstituted forDugganat 61'minutes
  • 10O'Sullivan
  • 5Fahey
  • 11McCabe
  • 17JarrettSubstituted forZiuat 76'minutes
  • 8KiernanSubstituted forBarrettat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Duggan
  • 9Barrett
  • 13O'Gorman
  • 14Ziu
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 16Moloney
  • 18Atkinson

N Ireland Wom

  • 1BurnsBooked at 57mins
  • 2Simpson
  • 4Rafferty
  • 5Nelson
  • 3Foy
  • 8Milligan
  • 10McFaddenSubstituted forHoldawayat 74'minutes
  • 6MontgomeryBooked at 9minsSubstituted forBellat 61'minutes
  • 11WadeSubstituted forMckennaat 72'minutes
  • 9Magill
  • 7Callaghan

Substitutes

  • 12Higgins
  • 13Hyndman
  • 14Holdaway
  • 15McDaniel
  • 16Bell
  • 17Mckenna
  • 18McMaster
Referee:
Angelika Söder
Attendance:
1,603

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 31st August 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales Women853070718
2England Women75202011917
3Russia Women73131313010
4Bos-Herze Wom7106316-133
5Kazakhstan Women7106215-133

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland Women76012151618
2Scotland Women76011761118
3Poland Women73131612410
4Albania Women7115520-154
5Belarus Women8107521-163

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands Women76102102119
2Norway Women76011931618
3R. of Ireland Wom8413106413
4N Ireland Wom7106426-223
5Slovakia Women7007322-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden Women76012121918
2Denmark Women75112271516
3Ukraine Women7313710-310
4Hungary Women7115824-164
5Croatia Women8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland Women65102131816
2Germany Women65012832515
3Czech Rep Wom74121971213
4Slovenia Women8206920-116
5Faroe Islands Women7007145-440

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy Women77001821621
2Belgium Women75112652116
3Portugal Women7223177108
4Romania Women7124610-45
5Moldova Women8017245-431

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain Women77002222021
2Austria Women7412156913
3Finland Women731389-110
4Serbia Women7214510-57
5Israel Women8017023-231
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

