Conor Chaplin: Coventry City sign Portsmouth forward on initial loan

Conor Chaplin scored five goals in 32 outings in all competitions for Portsmouth last season

League One side Coventry City have signed Portsmouth forward Conor Chaplin on loan until January, when the transfer will be made permanent.

The Sky Blues have agreed an undisclosed fee with Pompey for the 21-year-old.

He has only featured once for Portsmouth this season, against AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup.

Chaplin has spent his entire career at Fratton Park, scoring 25 goals in 122 appearances since his debut in 2014.

"He has been our number one target during the summer, and he has shown a clear desire to join the club too," Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website.

