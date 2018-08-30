Gareth Southgate gives Republic of Ireland hope over Declan Rice

Declan Rice played the first of three friendlies for the Republic of Ireland against Turkey in March

The uncertainty over Declan Rice's international future has taken another twist with England manager Gareth Southgate confirming it is still a decision for the player to make.

Rice was omitted from the Republic of Ireland squad for next month's games.

London-born Rice, 19, has three senior caps in friendlies but was left out as he considered an approach from England.

"He is a good young player," Southgate said, "... as far as I'm concerned he's with Ireland at the moment".

Gareth Southgate has named Luke Shaw, Joe Gomez, Adam Lallana and James Tarkowski in his first England squad post the 2018 World Cup

Rice played underage international football with the Republic and has been capped three times by Republic boss Martin O'Neill this year but will not play in September's Uefa Nations League game against Wales and the friendly with Poland amid doubts over his international future.

Southgate is understood to have held talks with Rice regarding his future, leading to fears the West Ham player was close to transferring his allegiance to England.

However, at Thursday's press conference to name his squad for the 2018 World Cup semi-finalists' upcoming games with Spain and Switzerland, Southgate insisted no decision has been made.

"There are so many dual nationality players, has a really difficult decision because there is a lot of pressure on him," the England manager said.

"I'm conscious that he's a very young man and there's a lot of spotlight on him.

"As much as we think he's a very good player, that decision has to lie with him."