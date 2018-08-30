Fred Onyedinma & Charlie Fox: Wycombe Wanderers sign forward and defender

Fred Onyedinma has played twice for Millwall this season

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Millwall forward Fred Onyedinma and Queens Park Rangers defender Charlie Fox on loan until January.

Onyedinma, 21, scored eight goals in 25 league appearances during a loan spell with the Chairboys in 2014-15.

Fox, 19, who is yet to make his senior debut for the R's, played twice for Wycombe as a trialist in the summer.

Both players could feature for Gareth Ainsworth's side in Saturday's League One game against Luton.

"We know all about Fred from his excellent spell with us three years ago and I believe we're potentially getting an even better player back," Ainsworth told the club website.

"Fred was very young and raw back then and still has plenty to learn, but we feel he's got all the attributes to keep improving his game and we hope to get the best out of him during this loan deal."

