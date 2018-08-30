BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: England boss concerned over lack of match time for young English players
Lack of game time a concern - Southgate
- From the section England
England manager Gareth Southgate says he is "concerned" over a lack of match time for young English players.
Southgate has included 23-year-old Luke Shaw in his 23-man squad for September's fixtures against Spain and Switzerland.
