Carabao Cup third-round draw: Liverpool drawn at home to Chelsea
-
- From the section League Cup
Eight-time winners Liverpool have been drawn at home to Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Holders Manchester City face a trip to League One Oxford United, while Manchester United are at home to Frank Lampard's Derby County.
Arsenal, runners-up last season, take on London rivals Brentford and Tottenham will host Watford.
League Two Macclesfield, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, are away at Premier League West Ham.
Tottenham's tie with Watford could be played almost 50 miles away from Wembley at MK Dons' Stadium MK.
The national stadium, where Spurs are playing home games while their new ground is built, is unavailable during third round week.
"As a result of both our new stadium and Wembley being unavailable during this week, we have applied to the EFL board for special dispensation to play this tie at Stadium MK," said a Spurs statement.
"We appreciate that Stadium MK may not be an ideal destination for every fan to get to on a weekday evening, however the club felt it would not be beneficial to request a reverse of the fixture as it would have resulted in no more than a 10% allocation of tickets for our supporters at the venue of our opponents."
Burnley, who are also entering the competition at the third round stage, are away to League One Burton Albion.
There are four all-Premier League ties in total, with Everton at home to Southampton.
Third round draw
West Brom v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Brentford
Burton Albion v Burnley
Wycombe v Norwich
Oxford United v Man City
West Ham v Macclesfield
Millwall v Fulham
Liverpool v Chelsea
Bournemouth v Blackburn
Preston v Middlesbrough
Wolves v Leicester
Tottenham v Watford
Blackpool v QPR
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Derby
Nottingham Forest v Stoke
Ties to be played in week commencing 24 September.