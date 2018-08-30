League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Bohemians (Fri)

Jamie McDonagh and Eoghan Stokes in action during Derry's 2-1 win over Bohs at Dalymount Park in June

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: Brandywell Date: Friday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle 94.1FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City aim to remain in contention for fourth place in the League of Ireland when they face Bohemians at the Brandywell on Friday night.

Derry lie fifth in the table, seven points behind Shamrock Rovers with seven rounds of fixtures remaining.

"It's a big ask but Shamrock Rovers have to come to us so who knows?," observed Derry manager Kenny Shiels.

"It's outside our control. If we can beat Bohs then we must wait and see how other teams above us do."

Waterford United are a further point ahead of Shamrock Rovers in the battle for third place and a guaranteed berth in the Europa League next season.

Derry lost 2-1 to Waterford in their last Premier Division outing, before seeing off St Patrick's Athletic to seal an FAI Cup quarter-final tie against Bohemians.

"This is a big game for us. We want to get closer to Shamrock Rovers and Waterford as best we can but we can only control what we can control - and that involves winning matches," explained Shiels.

"We'll be going all out to do that against Bohemians and will think positively about how we go about our business.

"We want to play our best football - winning is our priority but how we win is important.

"We are playing against a team that has won six or seven on the bounce and they beat Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in their last league game.

"That's the sort of team we are playing against and we know how difficult it is going to be. We've got to be prepared, we've got to be professional and we've got to be organised."

Dean Shiels and Ally Roy are close to making a return to action for the hosts after foot and collarbone injuries respectively but Nicky Low and Conor McDermott look set to miss the remainder of the season.