Ben Whitfield & Lewis Hardcastle: Port Vale add youngsters to squad

Ben Whitfield (left) has also been on loan at Yeovil Town, while Lewis Hardcastle has yet to play an EFL game

Port Vale have added former AFC Bournemouth winger Ben Whitfield and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Hardcastle to their squad.

Free-agent Whitfield, 22, joins on a two-year contract, having spent last season on loan at Vale Park, where he scored four goals in 37 matches.

Hardcastle, 20, has agreed a season-long loan with the League Two side.

He has played three times for Blackburn's Under 23s in the EFL Trophy and been on loan at Salford City.

