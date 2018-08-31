Premier League predictions: Lawro v Greg James, BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host

Liverpool will look to continue their perfect start to the season this weekend but face a tricky test against in-form Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won all three of their Premier League games so far and are yet to concede a goal but the Foxes have recovered well since an opening day loss to Manchester United with back-to-back wins.

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man Utd have 'lost it' - Greg James' Premier League predictions

Greg has just completed his second week as Radio 1's Breakfast Show host and he said: "The early starts are fine once you get here. Getting here is the real pain, but it is a great fun job to do and I love it."

Greg is an Arsenal fan but admits he doesn't quite have the same passion for football as he did as a kid.

"When Blackburn won the Premier League that was when I was obsessed with it," he added. "I was a proper Arsenal fan. I got all the sticker books I had all the kits but then I just sort of drifted.

"I don't play any more because I am terrible."

Premier League predictions - week 4 Result Lawro Greg SATURDAY Leicester v Liverpool x-x 1-1 0-2 Brighton v Fulham x-x 2-1 2-2 Chelsea v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 1-0 Crystal Palace v Southampton x-x 2-0 1-0 Everton v Huddersfield x-x 2-0 3-0 West Ham v Wolves x-x 2-0 1-2 Man City v Newcastle x-x 3-0 4-1 SUNDAY Cardiff v Arsenal x-x 0-2 1-1 Burnley v Man Utd x-x 0-2 3-1 Watford v Tottenham x-x 1-2 0-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless stated.

SATURDAY

Leicester v Liverpool (12:30 BST)

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

There's no Jamie Vardy for Leicester but they've done well after a narrow defeat by Manchester United. Liverpool have also started extremely well but Leicester should be top-10 material this season and it will be a tough game.

Greg's prediction: 0-2

Match preview

Brighton v Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

I did really worry where Fulham's goals would come from, but Aleksandar Mitrovic has started the season well. However, Brighton have a knack of getting a defeat and then winning at home next time and they just have that bit more quality than they did last season.

Greg's prediction: 2-2

Match preview

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Bournemouth have enjoyed their best start for ages - but Chelsea have won all three of their games so far. With Maurizio Sarri coming in it looked like it might take them time to get used to his system, but he has started really well. Despite Bournemouth's good start, I don't think they expect to get much at Stamford Bridge.

Greg's prediction: 1-0

Match preview

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Southampton have struggled and scoring goals is their major problem. The Saints have just started to worry me a little bit.

Greg's prediction: 1-0

Match preview

Everton v Huddersfield

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Everton have started brightly and Huddersfield just have the one point from their home game against Cardiff. There's a real feel-good factor at Goodison, and goals are flying in as well.

Greg's prediction: 3-0

Match preview

West Ham v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

West Ham have frightened me defensively - and if the back door has not got a lock on it you have a problem. Wolves' goal against Manchester City shouldn't have happened, but it was a good point for them.

Greg's prediction: 1-2

Man City v Newcastle (17:30)

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Newcastle were smashed out of the Carabao Cup. I know they go on about Mike Ashley - and they have a point - but he isn't going to change. They have to get on with what they have got. This will be a very tough game.

Greg's prediction: 4-1

Match preview

SUNDAY

Cardiff v Arsenal (13:30)

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Arsenal... interesting. Goals are not a problem for them, but it will be a culture shock for some of the new players going to Cardiff. However, I think they have enough. Cardiff know they will be scrapping for points all season. They will give everything they've got and they have a a manager who knows how to get them going.

Greg's prediction: 1-1

Match preview

Burnley v Man Utd (16:00)

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Burnely are out of the Europa League and struggling. Manchester Utd are in a bit of a mess - it is time to get their heads screwed on and get a win.

Greg's prediction: 3-1

Match preview

Watford v Tottenham (16:00)

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Both these teams have started really well. With Watford, I always worry they will have that dip and look like a team cascading towards relegation - but I like the manager. Tottenham did seem to miss the boat by not signing anyone during the summer transfer window, but they have some really good players.

Greg's prediction: 0-2

Match preview

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Gary Rose.

How did Lawro do last week?

On the third weekend of the new Premier League season, Lawro got four correct results but no exact scores from 10 matches for a total of 40 points.

He was beaten by actor Idris Elba, who got six correct results and no exact scores for a total of 60 points.

Total scores after week 3 Lawro 180 Guests 230

Lawro v Guests P3 W1 D0 L2

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- =1 Man City 3 3 0 0 9 +5 =1 Man Utd 3 3 0 0 9 +12 =3 Chelsea 3 2 1 0 7 -2 =3 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 7 -2 =5 Everton 3 2 0 1 6 +3 =5 Southampton 3 2 0 1 6 +12 =5 Watford 3 2 0 1 6 -1 7 Bournemouth 3 1 2 0 5 -1 =8 Burnley 3 1 1 1 4 +10 =8 Fulham 3 1 1 1 4 +3 =8 Tottenham 3 1 1 1 4 -7 =12 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 3 -3 =12 Cardiff 3 0 3 0 3 -3 =12 Leicester 3 1 0 2 3 -5 =12 Newcastle 3 0 3 0 3 +4 =12 Wolves 3 1 0 2 3 +2 =17 Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 1 -7 =17 Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 1 +2 =17 West Ham 3 0 1 2 1 +3 20 Brighton 3 0 0 3 0 -8

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19