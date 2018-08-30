Steve Seddon: Birmingham loan left-back to Stevenage until January

Steve Seddon
Steve Seddon plays left-back predominantly but is yet to make a first-team appearance

Birmingham City have loaned defender Steve Seddon to League Two side Stevenage until 15 January.

Seddon has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Blues, but has been involved in the matchday squad and is a regular for their Under-23 side.

The 20-year-old left-back could feature in Stevenage's home game against Cambridge United on Saturday.

"I am delighted to join Stevenage and start this next chapter in my career," Seddon said.

"From everything I have seen and heard, it is the ideal place for me to continue my progression. I can't wait to get started and help the team achieve their goals."

