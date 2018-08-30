Enes Mahmutovic: Yeovil Town sign Middlesbrough defender on season-long loan deal
-
- From the section Yeovil
Yeovil have signed Middlesbrough defender Enes Mahmutovic on a season-long loan deal.
The 21-year-old Luxembourg international has played twice for Boro this season, and scored on his debut in an EFL Cup win over Notts County.
Mahmutovic joins Boro team-mate Alex Pattison at Huish Park.
"Alex spoke highly of Enes and I think it's important to listen to the views of players," boss Darren Way told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.