Sam McQueen: Middlesbrough sign Southampton defender on loan

Sam McQueen is Middlesbrough's third loan signing this summer after Jordan Hugill and Mo Besic
Sam McQueen is Middlesbrough's third loan signing this summer after Jordan Hugill and Mo Besic

Middlesbrough have signed defender Sam McQueen on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Southampton.

The 23-year-old is a Saints academy product and, since his debut in February 2014, he has made 29 first-team appearances for the club.

His first senior start for Southampton came in the San Siro in their Europa League defeat by Inter Milan in 2016.

McQueen also spent time on loan at Southend United in 2015-16 and has made one appearance for England Under-21s.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired