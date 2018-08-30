Sam Hart: Blackburn Rovers defender rejoins Rochdale on loan

Sam Hart played three times for Rochdale in League One last season

Blackburn Rovers defender Sam Hart has returned to League One side Rochdale on loan until the end of the season.

Hart, 21, spent four months on loan at Spotland last term and helped Dale avoid relegation on the final day.

He joined Rovers last summer from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, having also been on the books of Manchester United as a youngster.

"I've got a bond with the football club and the people here, so I'm excited to be back," he told Rochdale's website.

