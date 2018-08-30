Max Lowe: Derby County defender joins Aberdeen on loan

Max Lowe is Aberdeen's ninth signing of the summer, and third defensive addition

Derby County left-back Max Lowe's arrival at Pittodrie should complete Aberdeen's summer recruitment, says manager Derek McInnes.

Lowe, 21, signed a three-year deal with the Championship club this week and has been loaned to the Scottish Premiership side until January 2019.

McInnes says Lowe is a "very good addition" to his defensive options.

He added there was "nothing" in reports linking Aberdeen with a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld.

Lowe has been capped by England at age-grade level and made three outings for the Rams this term.

Aberdeen's ninth summer signing - and third defensive addition - is available for the Premiership visit of Kilmarnock to Pittodrie on Saturday.

"I like a tackle, I love to get forward and show enthusiasm," he told RedTV.

"There are three Scottish lads at Derby and [former Kilmarnock midfielder] Craig Bryson spoke really highly of the league and said Aberdeen is a really massive club."