Home nations in talks about joint 2030 World Cup bid, says Scottish FA

Scotland and England were in the same World Cup qualifying group for the 2018 finals

The Scottish FA has held what it describes as "exploratory" talks with the other home nations about a possible bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

The FA in England has already confirmed it is looking at a bid and the Welsh say they believe a joint proposal would stand the best chance of success.

The Scottish government is aware of the discussions and it is believed that it would support any bid.

A Downing Street spokesman said the UK government would be supportive.

But the SFA says its current focus is on the Euro 2020 finals, with Glasgow being one of the host cities for the tournament.

FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford told BBC Wales: "This is something that has come up in conversation and it is something we are looking into.

"It's no more than that and there's going to be no news until at least midway through 2019.

"But there is going to be a little bit of a feasibility study to see whether or not a UK-wide bid, a home nations bid or similar, would be a powerful, strong bid.

"Personally, I think it would be and I think, should we go forward at that stage - which, as I say, won't be determined until well into 2019 - I think we'd have a very strong and compelling bid.

"There's a long way to go on it, but it could be 2030, Fifa World Cup in the home nations - what a fantastic opportunity that would be."

An English-led home nations bid for the 2030 World Cup was described in June as "definitely on the radar" by former Scottish FA boss Stewart Regan.

It came after Fifa vice-president David Gill said England should have "great confidence" in bidding for the 2030 tournament having lost out to Russia for the right to host the 2018 tournament.

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay have announced their plans to jointly bid for 2030, while Tunisia would be open to the idea of a North African bid along with Algeria and Morocco.

"The reality is, for countries like Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, it's always going to be a case of having to do it in partnership with another and the logical partner for us would be England," Ford added.