Scott Martin: Hibernian midfielder poised for Hamilton switch

By Brian McLauchlin

BBC Scotland

Hibernian midfielder Scott Martin
Scott Martin has made 15 appearances for Hibs

Hibernian midfielder Scott Martin is close to a permanent switch to Hamilton Academical.

The 21-year-old product of the Edinburgh club's academy has made nine starts for Hibs.

But he finished last season on loan to Arbroath, making 26 appearances for the League Two side.

And his only outing in the current campaign was in Hibs' 3-2 win over Ross County in the Scottish League Cup in mid-August.

He also had a previous loan spell with Forfar Athletic in the fourth tier.

In addition to his nine Hibs starts, he has come off the bench six times, scoring a solitary first-team goal.

