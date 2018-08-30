Izzy Brown: Leeds United sign Chelsea forward on season-long loan

Izzy Brown made 14 appearances on loan at Brighton last season

Championship leaders Leeds United have signed forward Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

Brown is recovering from a long-term knee injury and will not be available to feature in Friday's match against Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Brighton last season and made the last of his 14 appearances for them in January.

Former West Brom youngster Brown helped Huddersfield win promotion to the Premier League in a 2017 loan spell.

