Giannelli Imbula: Stoke City midfielder joins Rayo Vallecano on season-long loan

Giannelli Imbula spent last season with Ligue Un side Toulouse

La Liga side Rayo Vallecano have signed Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old joined the Potters for a club record fee of £18.3m in 2016 and has scored twice in 26 league games.

He spent last season on loan with French side Toulouse, making 30 appearances in all competitions.

Gary Rowett's side, who face West Midlands rivals West Brom on Saturday, have won one of their opening five Championship games.

