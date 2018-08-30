Aaron Canning: Coleraine re-sign defender

Canning was released by Coleraine in 2015

Coleraine have re-signed defender Aaron Canning from Institute, nearly three years after the player left the club.

In 2015 the Bannsiders terminated Canning's contract after he was given a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

"Whilst acknowledging the past, the club believes that Aaron should be offered an opportunity to rebuild his career," read a Coleraine statement.

The former Northern Ireland U19 international has since had spells with Glenavon and Limavady United.

The defender was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to comply with a seven-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order, after pleading guilty to exposing himself in October 2014.

"We recognise that Aaron acknowledged the need to make changes in his life and actively took huge steps to achieve this over the past year, which we have confirmed from a range of sources," said Coleraine's statement.

The 26-year-old joins Oran Kearney's side who are unbeaten in 32 domestic games.

Canning, who can play as either a right-back or a central defender, joined Glenavon on a short-term deal in January 2017 before signing with Limavady a year later.