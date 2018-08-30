Tyrone Barnett: Cheltenham Town sign Port Vale striker on loan until January

Tyrone Barnett (right) moved to Peterborough in 2012 for a club-record fee of £1.2m in 2012 from Crawley Town

Cheltenham Town have signed striker Tyrone Barnett on loan from Port Vale.

The 32-year old, who has moved to Whaddon Road until January, could debut against Colchester on Saturday.

Barnett has scored 69 goals in 318 games for 10 different clubs in all three tiers of the EFL.

"Tyrone is a player of immense experience who knows the forward area of the pitch and will cause defences a lot of problems," said Robins caretaker manager Russell Milton.

"The transfer is initially until January and he has the carrot there of staying on if he does well, so we will see what happens in the future."

