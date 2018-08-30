Senegal's Kara Mbodji joins Nantes on season's loan

Defender Kara Mbodji was part of the Senegal squad at the World Cup in Russia but did not make an appearance

Senegal's World Cup defender Kara Mbodji has joined French top-flight side Nantes on a season-long loan with an agreed option to buy.

The 28-year-old, a product of the Diambars academy co-founded by Patrick Vieira, joins from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

"I feel honoured with the welcome I've received from Nantes and intend to fulfil the trust placed in me," Mbodji wrote on Twitter.

The French club announced: "Physically impressive and strong in tackles, Kara Mbodji will also add his talented scoring abilities and great use of the head to a strong squad under coach Miguel Cardoso.

Mbodji began his European career at Norwegian side Tromsø in February 2010, before his impressive form led to a move to Belgian side Genk in 2012.

He helped Genk to the 2013 Belgian Cup title in his first season before rivals Anderlecht snapped him up in the summer of 2015.

An integral member of the Anderlecht squad that won the Belgian League title in 2017, Mbodji also impressed in their Belgian Super Cup triumph last year.

He manage to score seven goals in his 97 appearances with Anderlecht

At international level, Mbodji played for Senegal at under-23 level helping them qualify for the 2012 Olympics, the same year he made his senior debut against Ivory Coast.

He has five goals in 47 appearances for the Teranga Lions, including a stoppage time winner to seal Senegal's place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia last november.

Despite a knee surgery he bounced back to make the final 23-man squad to the tournament in June, but failed to make any appearance under Aliou Cisse.