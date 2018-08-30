Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle manager banned for two matches after red card

Derek Adams will also be banned for the League Two trip to Portsmouth on Saturday

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has been given a two-match touchline ban for being sent off against Southend.

The Argyle manager had an altercation with Southend United boss Chris Powell on 11 August and served the first of the two-game suspension in Argyle's Carabao Cup loss at Millwall.

The pair were the first managers to be red-carded under new rules this season.

He contested the charge of misconduct but was found guilty - Powell was fined £1,250 and banned for one game.

Adams refused to make any comment about the ban following his side's defeat at the Den on Wednesday - Plymouth are set to release a statement on Thursday.