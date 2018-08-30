Rangers and Alfredo Morelos in talks over new contract for Bordeaux target

Steven Gerrard does not want Alfredo Morelos to wave goodbye to Rangers

Rangers are confident of securing Alfredo Morelos on a new contract as manager Steven Gerrard looks to ward off interest in the in-form striker.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals in 11 appearances this season and was this week rewarded with his first senior call-up by Colombia.

Rangers also rebuffed a £3.75m offer from Bordeaux for Morelos, who cost £1m a year ago from HJK Helsinki.

"Yes, there has been progress with regards a new contract," Gerrard said.

"We'll have to wait and see how that pans out, but he is in talks, it's on-going.

"We're hoping there is some good news to report soon."

Gerrard is delighted that Morelos has built on the form that led to an £8m offer from Chinese club Beijing Renhe in January and that he has now received international recognition.

"He's a very confident player anyway, he always believes he can deliver, so it was no surprise for me to see him get a call-up," he said.

"He has been in fantastic form and we are all delighted for him. We hope he can go away and do himself justice and I believe that he will."