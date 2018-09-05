Nations League: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Thu)

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean scored the winning goal when the sides last met in October 2017

TEAM NEWS

The Republic of Ireland will be without winger James McClean for their opening Nations League match against Wales.

Robbie Brady, James McCarthy, Shane Long, Sean Maguire, Scott Hogan and Alan Browne are also missing through injury, the latter with a calf problem.

Wales will be without Hal Robson-Kanu after the striker retired from international football last week.

Neil Taylor is the other notable absentee from Ryan Giggs' squad as Newcastle's Paul Dummett is recalled.

Harry Arter and Declan Rice are also both unavailable for Ireland's trip to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Rice is taking time to consider a possible switch to England whilst Arter withdrew from the squad because of a difference of opinion with assistant manager Roy Keane.

MATCH PREVIEW

Although most of the attention surrounding Group B4 of the Nations League is on Denmark's call-up of futsal players, it is Wales and the Republic of Ireland who play the group's opening game.

Thursday's match will be Giggs' first home game as Wales manager after the former Manchester Untied midfielder took change at the China Cup and a friendly against Mexico in May.

Despite Wales' World Cup dreams being ended by the Republic of Ireland in the same fixture last October, Giggs insists his side are not looking for revenge over Martin O'Neill's men.

And the Welsh manager has a full-strength side to pick from, including the like of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Bale was unavailable when the sides met back in October but comes into the Nations League in fine form after scoring in all three of Madrid's La Liga games this season.

With strikers Long, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan all ruled out, Martin O'Neill is likely to have to include Jonathan Walters despite his lack of recent club football at Burnley which resulted in his loan move to Ipswich last week.

On the plus side, skipper Seamus Coleman is back in competitive action for the Irish after missing the concluding stages of the World Cup qualifying campaign following the double leg break he sustained against Wales in Dublin 18 months ago.

For both sides the Nations League now poses the opportunity of back-door qualification to Euro 2020, should they fail to qualify through the normal means.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Wales manager Ryan Giggs:

"There will be a few nerves, I would be lying if I said that there wasn't, but that is good. I always had a few nerves as a player and I'm more excited really.

"It is more about me preparing right up until the game. That is what I intend to do, then once the game starts there is not a lot that you can do.

"You can do team talks and substitutions but the majority of the work is done in the preparation even before you get to camp. But I can't wait."

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill:

"It's a very big challenge. We're not at full strength but I can't recall the last time we were.

"Gareth Bale didn't play in the game here last year but did in Dublin and while he made one good run, we held him reasonably well.

"But he's a world-class player who can change a game in an instant."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland (9 October, 2017)