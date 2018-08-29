Burnley's Europa League hopes still alive, says Sean Dyche

Chris Wood's penalty in Greece gives Burnley hope of turning their tie with Olympiakos around

Burnley v Olympiakos - Europa League qualifying play-off second leg

How to follow: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side's Europa League qualifying play-off tie with Olympiakos is "still alive" despite their 3-1 first-leg defeat.

The Clarets host the Greek side at Turf Moor in Thursday's second leg, needing at least two goals to progress.

"They'll be favourites of course after the scoreline over there," admitted Dyche.

"But we've been productive before when the challenge is against us, so that is what we are looking to do."

Burnley were second best in Greece, especially after Ben Gibson was sent off just before the hour mark, as Kostas Fortounis and Andreas Bouchalakis scored the goals that gave Olympiakos their healthy lead.

They have had a difficult start to their Premier League season, with Sunday's 4-2 loss at Fulham leaving them with just one point from three games. They have not helped by injuries, the latest of which was suffered by Johann Berg Gudmundsson at the weekend.

However, Chris Wood's penalty in Greece gives them an away goal and a chance - something Dyche is keen to seize upon.

"We have a few challenges with injuries, a pretty low squad at the moment," continued Dyche.

"I think they [the Burnley fans] will be very important. I think there will be good numbers. I think they believe the tie is still alive, as we do."

Centre-back Gibson (suspended) and midfielder Berg Gudmundsson will both be missing on Thursday, as will those with longer-term injuries - goalkeeper Nick Pope and midfielders Robbie Brady and Steven Defour.

'I just want referees to officiate right and proper'

Gibson was sent off in only his second start for Burnley

Dyche has called for Thursday's officials to perform in a "right and proper way" after he was left frustrated by some of the decisions of those that took charge of the first leg.

The first half of that game saw Wood's goal cancel out Fortounis' opener and Olympiakos had some enthusiastic penalty appeals rejected by referee Slavko Vincic.

The hosts subsequently went 2-1 up soon after the break and then added another goal on the hour when Gibson was judged to have been guilty of handball in the box by Vincic, who showed him a second yellow card, and Fortounis converted the resulting penalty.

Dyche afterwards questioned Vincic's decision-making in that moment, and said that at half-time "all and sundry" from Olympiakos had spoken to the referee in the tunnel, "making it clear they weren't happy" with his performance.

"It's one of those fine lines for a manager, and it's a hard one, because you have to question the referee appropriately at the right times, but you have to leave them alone to do their job," said Dyche before the second leg.

"I've always said, the toughest three jobs in football on any given Saturday, or whenever a game is played, are the two managers and the referee.

"They [referees] often get questioned heavily, and I tried not to. I just tried to state some facts in the game at Olympiakos.

"If the referee tomorrow is that good and his background is that good... I didn't even know that - that's the interest I pay in referees. I just want them to officiate right and proper.

"I just hope on that day they deliver a good performance."

Hungary's Viktor Kassai, who refereed a semi-final at the 2010 World Cup and the 2011 Champions League final, will take charge of the second leg.