Manchester United in discussions over new Anthony Martial contract

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Anthony Martial (right)
Anthony Martial has only appeared once so far this season, against Brighton, when he was replaced after an hour

Manchester United are in discussions with Anthony Martial's representatives over a new long-term contract.

Martial, 22, has a year left on his present deal but United have the option to extend by a further season.

Earlier this summer Martial's agent said the France forward wanted to leave the club because of a lack of playing opportunities.

Tottenham made an inquiry, and it is understood that United manager Jose Mourinho was open to a deal.

Chelsea's Willian and Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic were being suggested as replacements.

His exit was blocked, however, with United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believing Mourinho should get more out of him.

It is understood United want to sign the Frenchman for an additional five years.

A £36m signing from Monaco in 2015, Martial's only appearance so far this season was in the 3-2 defeat at Brighton on 19 August, when he was replaced after an hour.

He was not on the bench for Monday's 3-0 home defeat by Tottenham.

