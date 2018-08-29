Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
PSV Eindhoven v BATE Borisov
Line-ups
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Schwaab
- 4Viergever
- 6Angelino
- 18Rosario
- 8Hendrix
- 17Bergwijn
- 7Pereiro
- 11Lozano
- 9de Jong
Substitutes
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 15Obispo
- 23Ramselaar
- 33Teze
- 47Ferreira dos Santos
BATE Borisov
- 48Scherbitski
- 17RiosBooked at 59mins
- 19MilunovicBooked at 47mins
- 21Filipenko
- 4Filipovic
- 25Baga
- 8Dragun
- 11HlebSubstituted forIvanicat 30'minutes
- 22Stasevich
- 24TuominenSubstituted forSignevichat 51'minutes
- 42Volodko
Substitutes
- 5Yablonski
- 7Berezkin
- 10Ivanic
- 13Signevich
- 15Skavysh
- 33Polyakov
- 35Chichkan
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorrit Hendrix with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nick Viergever.
Booking
Aleksey Rios (BATE Borisov) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksey Rios (BATE Borisov).
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
Igor Stasevich (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, BATE Borisov. Nikolai Signevich replaces Jasse Tuominen.
Attempt missed. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) because of an injury.
Booking
Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov).
Second Half
Second Half begins PSV Eindhoven 2, BATE Borisov 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, PSV Eindhoven 2, BATE Borisov 0.
Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Jeroen Zoet.
Attempt missed. Maksim Volodko (BATE Borisov) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.
Foul by Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven).
Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven).
Stanislav Dragun (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Angeliño.
Attempt missed. Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Rios with a cross following a corner.
Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Nick Viergever.
Pablo Rosario (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Hand ball by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Goal!
Goal! PSV Eindhoven 2, BATE Borisov 0. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jorrit Hendrix with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, BATE Borisov. Mirko Ivanic replaces Alyaksandr Hleb because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Alyaksandr Hleb (BATE Borisov) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn.
Foul by Jasse Tuominen (BATE Borisov).
Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Denis Scherbitski.
Attempt saved. Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Dmitri Baga (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasse Tuominen.