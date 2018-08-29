Attempt missed. José Cañas (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mauricio.
PAOK Salonika v Benfica
Line-ups
PAOK Salonika
- 31Paschalakis
- 3de Matos CruzBooked at 8mins
- 5dos Santos VarelaBooked at 49mins
- 15Crespo
- 20Vieira de Freitas
- 8da Silveira JúniorBooked at 33mins
- 87Cañas Ruiz-Herrera
- 18LimniosSubstituted forWardaat 45'minutes
- 10Pelkas
- 7El Kaddouri
- 9Prijovic
Substitutes
- 1Rey
- 28Shakhov
- 34Khacheridi
- 47Akpom
- 70Kitsiou
- 74Warda
- 98Rodrigues Lima
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 34Magalhães de AlmeidaBooked at 1mins
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo VieiraBooked at 34mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 5Fejsa
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 18Salvio
- 14Seferovic
- 11Cervi
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 2Conti
- 16Semedo
- 17Zivkovic
- 19Ferreyra
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 79Sequeira
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Offside, Benfica. Jardel tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Léo Matos (PAOK Salonika).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Amr Warda (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
Foul by Dimitrios Pelkas (PAOK Salonika).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mauricio (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léo Matos (PAOK Salonika).
Attempt blocked. Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Salonika) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Dimitrios Pelkas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Rúben Dias.
Goal!
Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 4. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Fernando Varela (PAOK Salonika) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Fernando Varela (PAOK Salonika) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Benfica. Jardel draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jose Crespo.
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
Mauricio (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
Substitution
Substitution, PAOK Salonika. Amr Warda replaces Dimitris Limnios.
Second Half
Second Half begins PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 3.
Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Gedson Fernandes.
Attempt missed. Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Lubomir Fejsa.
Jose Crespo (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Seferovic (Benfica).
Attempt saved. Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Cañas.
Goal!
Goal! PAOK Salonika 1, Benfica 3. Pizzi (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).
Vieirinha (PAOK Salonika) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, PAOK Salonika. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
Attempt saved. Léo Matos (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dimitrios Pelkas with a cross.