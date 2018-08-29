Foul by Marin Pongracic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Red Star Belgrade
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 1Stankovic
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 34PongracicBooked at 63mins
- 17Ulmer
- 4Haidara
- 13Wolf
- 8Samassekou
- 42Schlager
- 20Daka
- 9Dabbur
Substitutes
- 3van der Werff
- 7Yabo
- 11Prevljak
- 18Minamino
- 33Walke
- 45Mwepu
- 55Todorovic
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 30Stojkovic
- 90Savic
- 5Degenek
- 23Rodic
- 3Jovicic
- 7Krsticic
- 21SimicSubstituted forJovancicat 37'minutes
- 31Nabouhane
- 49Radonjic
- 16MilicSubstituted forPavkovat 50'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 9Pavkov
- 14Srnic
- 15Babic
- 22Barbosa
- 29Jovancic
- 77Gobeljic
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Nenad Krsticic (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Marin Pongracic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda) because of an injury.
Delay in match Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.
Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Milos Degenek.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).
Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.
Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda).
Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Filip Stojkovic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Pavkov replaces Nemanja Milic.
Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Crvena Zvezda 0. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty FC Red Bull Salzburg. Hannes Wolf draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda).
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.
Attempt saved. Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.