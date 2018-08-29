Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 2nd Leg
RB Salzburg2Red Star Belgrade0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Red Star Belgrade

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 1Stankovic
  • 22Lainer
  • 15Ramalho
  • 34PongracicBooked at 63mins
  • 17Ulmer
  • 4Haidara
  • 13Wolf
  • 8Samassekou
  • 42Schlager
  • 20Daka
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 3van der Werff
  • 7Yabo
  • 11Prevljak
  • 18Minamino
  • 33Walke
  • 45Mwepu
  • 55Todorovic

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 30Stojkovic
  • 90Savic
  • 5Degenek
  • 23Rodic
  • 3Jovicic
  • 7Krsticic
  • 21SimicSubstituted forJovancicat 37'minutes
  • 31Nabouhane
  • 49Radonjic
  • 16MilicSubstituted forPavkovat 50'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 9Pavkov
  • 14Srnic
  • 15Babic
  • 22Barbosa
  • 29Jovancic
  • 77Gobeljic
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamRed Star Belgrade
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Marin Pongracic (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Nenad Krsticic (Crvena Zvezda) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Marin Pongracic (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda) because of an injury.

Delay in match Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.

Foul by Patson Daka (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Milos Degenek.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadie Samassekou.

Foul by Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda).

Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.

Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda).

Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Filip Stojkovic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Pavkov replaces Nemanja Milic.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Filip Stojkovic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Crvena Zvezda 0. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty FC Red Bull Salzburg. Hannes Wolf draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Vujadin Savic (Crvena Zvezda) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Crvena Zvezda 0. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.

Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Milic (Crvena Zvezda).

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Nenad Krsticic.

Attempt saved. Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amadou Haidara.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired