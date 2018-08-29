Mariano: Real Madrid re-sign striker from Lyon after 14 months in France

Mariano had joined Lyon in June 2017

Real Madrid have re-signed striker Mariano from Lyon for 33m euros (£29.7m), just 14 months after he joined the French club.

The La Liga club will reportedly pay just 22m euros as they still own 35% of the 25-year-old's rights.

Mariano has signed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu after Real activated their buy-back option.

That was despite Sevilla having agreed a deal for the player, according to club president Jose Castro.

The former Dominican Republic international, who was born in Spain, joined Lyon in June 2017 for eight million euros and scored 20 goals in 43 appearances.