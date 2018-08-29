Kevin O'Connor: Preston defender joins Crewe Alexandra on loan

Kevin O'Connor has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level

League Two side Crewe Alexandra have signed Preston North End defender Kevin O'Connor on loan until 7 January.

The 23-year-old left-back has made nine appearances for the Lilywhites since arriving from League of Ireland side Cork City in the summer of 2017.

He spent a month on loan at Fleetwood last season, featuring five times for the Cod Army.

O'Connor is available to make his debut for Crewe against Macclesfield Town at Gresty Road on Saturday.

