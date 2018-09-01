Celtic v Rangers: Pick your combined Old Firm XI

Celtic v Rangers
Venue: Celtic Park Date: 2 September Time: 12:00 BST
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Plus highlights on Sportscene.

Celtic host Rangers - and Brendan Rodgers hosts Steven Gerrard - for the first time this season on Sunday. But who would make your combined XI?

Select your team and formation and share it with your friends...

My Old Firm combined XI

Select the players you would chose from Celtic and Rangers from the options below...

