Scotland v Switzerland: Shelley Kerr would 'change places' with players

Media playback is not supported on this device Kerr 'would gladly change places' with Scotland players

Scotland Women v Switzerland Women Venue: Simple Digital Arena, Paisley, Date: Thursday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & online, listen on Radio Scotland & online, follow text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Shelley Kerr says she would "gladly change places" with her Scotland players for what will be their "biggest moment" as a squad.

Scotland face Switzerland on Thursday knowing a two-goal victory will keep them in contention to reach their first World Cup finals.

They will also need to beat Albania on Tuesday to ensure automatic qualification for France 2019.

"To play for the team is a huge honour and privilege," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"I'm privileged to be the manager of a fantastic group of players, but those are the games you want to play. I would swap places with them any day of the week."

Scotland sit second in the group behind leaders Switzerland, who inflicted their only defeat of the campaign with a 1-0 win in Schaffhausen in April.

The seven group winners qualify automatically, with the four best-placed runners up entering the play-offs for the final spot.

The Swiss are ranked three places higher than Scotland at 18 in the world.

"We know the threats they pose so we need to make sure that we're organised defensively and pick the right moments to attack," Kerr added.

"That's not going to be easy - we're not kidding ourselves on - but we've developed as a team and this will be a real measure for us in terms of where we're at."

Kerr believes her side have progressed since appearing in their first major finals - the European Championship last summer - but insists that confidence is key.

"It's been enjoyable to watch, but we haven't always had the end product and we're not the finished article," she said.

"The message I'll be giving them is that you're representing your country, you're playing for the national team, you've worked so hard from a young girl in grassroots football all the way through.

"These are the moments you need to embrace and I want them to enjoy themselves."