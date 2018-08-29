BBC Sport - Relive Hal Robson-Kanu's incredible Euro 2016 goal
Watch Robson-Kanu's incredible Euro 2016 goal
- From the section Welsh
Watch Hal Robson-Kanu's 'Cruyff turn' and cool finish for Wales against Belgium at Uefa Euro 2016 following the news the striker has announced his international retirement.
Available to UK users only.
