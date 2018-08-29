Fifa corruption: Paraguay's Juan Angel Napout jailed for nine years

Napout was head of the Paraguayan Football Association from 2007 to 2014

Juan Angel Napout, the former president of South America's football governing body Conmebol, has been jailed for nine years for his part in the Fifa bribery scandal.

He was found guilty in December last year at a trial in Brooklyn, New York.

The Paraguayan was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and two wire fraud charges.

The former Fifa vice-president will also have to forfeit $3.37m (£2.6m) and pay a fine of $1m (£767,000).

The 60-year-old was found guilty along with the former head of the Brazil Football Confederation Jose Maria Marin.

Marin, 86, was jailed earlier this month for four years and fined $1.2m (£920,000) and ordered to forfeit $3.34m (£2.59m).

Napout was arrested at the Baur Au Lac hotel in Zurich in December 2015, seven months after an initial dawn raid at the same hotel in which seven Fifa officials were detained.

The crimes related to Napout's participation in schemes to accept millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for the media and marketing rights to various football tournaments.