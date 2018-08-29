Clint Dempsey: Former Tottenham and Fulham forward retires aged 35

Dempsey is Fulham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 50 goals

Former Tottenham and Fulham forward Clint Dempsey has retired at the age of 35, ending a 15-year professional career.

Dempsey holds the record for the most Premier League goals scored by an American with 57. He also scored 57 times for the USA - a record he shares with Landon Donovan.

"It has always been my dream to make it as a pro," Dempsey said in a statement.

"I'm grateful to have been on this ride."

The Texan made his professional debut in 2004 with New England Revolution before moving to England to join Fulham in 2007.

He scored 50 league goals in his five years at Craven Cottage and was part of the team that finished as Europa League runners-up in 2010 - making him the first American to play in a major European final.

A move to Spurs followed in 2012 but he played just one season in north London before joining Seattle Sounders, where he has spent the past five years.

"I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders and the US men's national team," Dempsey added.

"Y'all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember."

Dempsey won 141 caps for the United States after making his debut in 2004, and made history by scoring for the national side at three successive World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.