Fantasy football: Tips for picking your Premier League team

Paul Pogba has scored two goals in three Premier League games this season

Football is unpredictable but everyone likes to think they are the boss and in control.

But you might need some help.

We're not claiming we know what's going to happen in the Premier League this weekend, but we've looked into the stats to give you a few pointers on which teams - and players - you might expect to perform well.

Last week we suggested including a few Manchester City attackers and that didn't go well. But we also backed Mohamed Salah to score (which he did) and predicted goals at Dean Court (which there were).

So how will you get on this week? Here's a few tips to give you a head start.

Mitro's on fire, your defence is terrified

Aleksandar Mitrovic shares the same goalscoring record as Salah in league football since making his debut

It is still early in the season, but we're tipping games involving Fulham to be the most entertaining to watch.

The Cottagers have picked up one win after returning to the Premier League, but their three games have seen 12 goals - five scored, seven conceded - more than any other team.

Their games are not shot-shy either with both Slavisa Jokanovic's men and the opposition clocking up 99 efforts on goal already, with 44 of those on target.

Premier League top goalscorers 2018-19 3 Sergio Aguero (Man City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Richarlison (Everton), Lucas Moura (Tottenham), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 2 Pedro (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Man Utd), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Marko Arnautovic (West Ham), Joselu (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Theo Walcott (Everton)

So if you're looking for a striking option for your team, why not consider Aleksandar Mitrovic?

The Serbia international joined Fulham on loan from Newcastle in February, before making his move to Craven Cottage permanent in the summer and has scored three times this season.

His 15 league goals (12 in the Championship) since making his debut cannot be bettered by any player in the top four tiers, although it is matched by a certain Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

Lump on Man City players?

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick in Manchester City's 6-1 victory over Huddersfield two weeks ago

If you're looking for a dead cert this weekend, look no further than a Manchester City victory over Newcastle.

Premier League champions City are unbeaten in their last 21 (TWENTY ONE) top-flight meetings against the Magpies, who have lost all of their previous nine trips to the Etihad, conceding 32 goals in that run.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is a nemesis for most Premier League sides but he particularly enjoys playing against Newcastle, netting 14 times which is a record for goals scored against an opponent for a single club.

With key man Kevin de Bruyne out long term, it will be another opportunity for attackers Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus to showcase their talents.

Who will you opt for?

We'll have Moura that

Lucas Moura has only started five Premier League games for Tottenham

Tottenham travel to Watford on Sunday with a 100% winning record this season and not having lost a league meeting with the Hornets in over 30 years.

Brazilian speedster Lucas Moura's performance in Spurs' dismantling of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday is no secret, but how does his recent form stack up?

Moura's stats from Tottenham's 3-0 victory over Manchester United Minutes played 90 Touches 35 Goals 2 Key passes 1 Shots on target 2

Some have suggested the £25m January signing from Paris St-Germain needs more consistency in his game, but Moura has provided four goals and four assists in his last eight starts in all competitions.

His pace and trickery caused Phil Jones and the rest of the United backline allsorts of problems, notching an unmatched 26 sprints and a top speed of 33.94 km/h.

You might want to find a place for him... and be quick about it.

A united team again

Jose Mourinho has made more changes to his starting XI than any other side in the top-flight this season

Manchester United may have lost two of their opening three league games for the first time since 1992 but it's been over 30 years since they lost three of their first four matches.

They travel to Turf Moor on Sunday and have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last 10 games there against Burnley.

The Clarets have won just one of their last 17 top-flight games against United and to make matters worse, they have conceded 14 goals in their last five Premier League games.

Jose Mourinho's job may be under scrutiny but he'll be hoping his players can get the job done and grab a win this week.

Is it worth throwing a few of them in? Paul Pogba has scored two in the first three games of the season...

The cherry on the top

Joshua King has played every minute of Bournemouth's league matches so far this season

If you like an underdog, Bournemouth are your best bet.

Over the past three seasons, no side has beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge more often in the Premier League than the Cherries.

Bournemouth have won more points on the road against Chelsea than any other team in the top-flight and 75% of Eddie Howe's points against 'big six' opposition have come against the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth's last three away games at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League 31 January, 2018 Won (3-0) 26 December, 2016 Lost (3-0) 5 December, 2015 Won (1-0)

The away team has also won five of the past six meetings between Chelsea and Bournemouth so it's worth including one of the Cherries in your team.

What about Joshua King?

He has been directly involved in 38 Premier League goals for Bournemouth, 14 more than any other player, so promises to be a threat.